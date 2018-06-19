USA threatens to pull out from treaty that holds the Earth together

The United States intends to abandon its obligations under the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (aka INF Treaty) if Russia continues violating its terms, Interfax reports with reference to a the bill about the Pentagon budget for 2019.



The authors of the document noted that the United States will carry out actions to force the Russian Federation to comply with clauses of the treaty.

The United States of America may suspend the INF Treaty in full or in part should the Russian Federation continues making gross violations of the agreement. The document says.

The US President is to announce the names of the people responsible for violations of the INF Treaty 120 days after the bill comes into force.

It is worthy of note that the budget of the Pentagon for 2019 is worth $716 billion.