World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA threatens to pull out from treaty that holds the Earth together

World » Americas

The United States intends to abandon its obligations under the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (aka INF Treaty) if Russia continues violating its terms, Interfax reports with reference to a the bill about the Pentagon budget for 2019.


Nuclear war between Russia and USA about to start

The authors of the document noted that the United States will carry out actions to force the Russian Federation to comply with clauses of the treaty.

The United States of America may suspend the INF Treaty in full or in part should the Russian Federation continues making gross violations of the agreement. The document says.

The US President is to announce the names of the people responsible for violations of the INF Treaty 120 days after the bill comes into force.

It is worthy of note that the budget of the Pentagon for 2019 is worth $716 billion. 

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics INF treaty nuclear arsenal nuclear missile ballistic missiles
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
North Korea can never trust the USA
Europe
The ways of return in the twentieth century
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
'Turkey's choice' is not only Turkey's
Readers' top
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
Taxi cab rams into pedestrians in Moscow
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
News All >
Woman gives birth in commuter train near Paris and receives unimaginable gift
Saudi football team thought they would die as their plane caught fire during landing
Sweden, Belgium and England
Mexican football fans trigger slight earthquake as they celebrate their team's victory at World Cup
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea

Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea

Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
Soccer
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
Columnists
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
Crimes
Taxi cab rams into pedestrians in Moscow
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea

Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea

Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Economics
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
Columnists
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
Soccer
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?

These days, Russia is welcoming over 2 million fans from all over the world. Many of them came to Russia expecting something dangerous and even life-threatening

What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
Putin has nothing to say regarding pension reform in Russia
News from the Kremlin
Putin has nothing to say regarding pension reform in Russia
Asia
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Economics
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Contributor submission North Korea can never trust the USA Contributor submission Harun Yahya 'Turkey's choice' is not only Turkey's Harun Yahya Dmitry Sudakov Russians start protesting against retirement age law Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
North Korea can never trust the USA
North Korea can never trust the USA
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Ukrainian officials claim it was President Poroshenko, who ordered to shoot down Flight MH17
Russia may voluntarily return Crimea to Ukraine
Russia spends over $11 billion on 2018 World Cup
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
Blackout in Crimea: Entire peninsula left without electricity
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Turkey's Erdogan eyes S-500. Putin keeps silence
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Turkey's Erdogan eyes S-500. Putin keeps silence
'Turkey's choice' is not only Turkey's
Careful with Iceland!!
Russians start protesting against retirement age law
Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea
US-led coalition strikes Assad's army in Syria
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed