Terrorists work on another 9/11 for USA

US homeland security officers believe that terrorists plan to carry out major attacks in the United States, in which they plan to use airplanes again, as it was in 9/11 attacks.

US Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said that intelligence services have no doubt about terrorists working on major attacks. "The terrorist organisations, be it ISIS or others, want to have the big explosion like they did on 9/11. They want to take down aircraft, the intelligence is clear on that," she said.

According to the official, terrorists have used vehicles and cold steel arms in a number of recent attacks in Europe to create an atmosphere of horror.

Therefore, she concluded, the level of the terrorist threat in the US remains very high.

On September 11, 2001 about 3,000 people were killed as a result of terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

Pravda.Ru

