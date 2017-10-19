World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Canada approves anti-Russian law sponsored by Russophobes

World » Americas

Canada has effected its own "Magnitsky Act," which stipulates sanctions against foreign government employees suspected of corruption and human rights violations.

On October 19, the document was effected upon receiving a formal sanction from Queen Elizabeth II. Prior to that, the law was passed by the House of Commons, and on Tuesday - by the Senate.

Russian Embassy to Canada said that the law, known as S-226, was an irrational law sponsored by a fugitive tax evader and people who hate Russia.

Representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier expressed disappointment over Canada's move to adopt an analog to the Magnitsky Act. Maria Zakharova, an official representative of the Russian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said that the bill would disrupt relations between Moscow and Ottawa. She also said that the document was aimed at imposing sanctions against Russian citizens.

Press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, Kirill Kalinin, said earlier that the decision taken by the Canadian authorities was "a regrettable act of confrontation and undisguised interference in Russia's internal affairs."

According to him, the adoption of the law was "a continuation of the unsuccessful policy pursued by Russophobic elements." Kalinin also added that the decision came contrary to common sense and Canadian national interests, as it isolates Canada from one of the key world powers."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics canada magnitsky act
Topical Analytics
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Riots spark in Ukraine again, but people will not die for idiots this time
Readers feedback
Canadian democracy through the eyes of two Eastern European political immigrants
Columnists
Central African Republic: Out of sight, out of mind
Readers top
USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet
Twelve shocking facts about North Korea
Photographer flies over North Korea, takes fascinating pictures of Pyongyang
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
Is USA fighting on the side of terrorists in Syria now?
Popular Commented Readers choice
Politics
USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet

The answer to the question of Russia's retaliation to USA's sanctions is becoming clear. It goes about the bill that Russian MPs have been working on lately. It has become known how exactly Russia may response. To be more precise, it goes about two issues - limiting cooperation in outer space and stopping the supplies of Russian spare parts for Boeing

USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet
Twelve shocking facts about North Korea
Real life stories
Twelve shocking facts about North Korea
Asia
Photographer flies over North Korea, takes fascinating pictures of Pyongyang
Americas
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
Politics
USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet

The answer to the question of Russia's retaliation to USA's sanctions is becoming clear. It goes about the bill that Russian MPs have been working on lately. It has become known how exactly Russia may response. To be more precise, it goes about two issues - limiting cooperation in outer space and stopping the supplies of Russian spare parts for Boeing

USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet
Twelve shocking facts about North Korea
Real life stories
Twelve shocking facts about North Korea
Conflicts
Is USA fighting on the side of terrorists in Syria now?
Columnists
Portugal: Forest Fires, Tragedy and Strategic Opportunities
Showbiz
Bjork destroys Lars von Trier's career

Bjork's experience in the film industry allowed her to understand that sexual harassment was normal there

Bjork destroys Lars von Trier's career
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
Americas
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
Conflicts
Angered Pyongyang says nuclear war can start any moment
Columnists
Portugal: Forest Fires, Tragedy and Strategic Opportunities
Dmitriy Sudakov Riots spark in Ukraine again, but people will not die for idiots this time Dmitriy Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Central African Republic: Out of sight, out of mind Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Oleg Artyukov USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet Oleg Artyukov
Comments
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Central African Republic: Out of sight, out of mind
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
Canadian democracy through the eyes of two Eastern European political immigrants
The Weinstein story and the male chauvinist pig
USA will perish if China turns to European Union
USA will perish if China turns to European Union
USA will perish if China turns to European Union
USA knows: If Russia responds to sanctions, she may fall into a toilet
Twelve shocking facts about North Korea
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
Daughter of Putin's former employer to take part in Russian presidential election
Photographer flies over North Korea, takes fascinating pictures of Pyongyang
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
USA finally throws its relationship with Russia into a bin
Warm war, revolution and breakdown: How the West wants to destroy Russia
Indian curse starts destroying America today
USA will perish if China turns to European Union
US ufologist urges Putin to unveil the truth about aliens
Major companies and foreign tourists leave Catalonia, but Russian tourists flow in
USA will perish if China turns to European Union
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?