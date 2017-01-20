Welcome to the United States of Russia

Social networkers assumed that Russia has interfered in the organization of festive fireworks in Washington celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump.

On January 19, US President-elect Donald Trump and his family took part in festivities dedicated to his upcoming inauguration in Washington. According to eyewitnesses, the fireworks over the Lincoln Memorial formed the letters "USR" instead of "USA" in the sky.

The phenomenon triggered heated discussions on the Internet. Many joke, writing under #USR hashtag, that the USR could mean the United States of Russia.

"Trump unveils his plans for America. Welcome to the #USR," a poster tweeter. "Here we go again. It looks like Russia has hacked the fireworks at a concert before Trump's inauguration," another poster wrote.

"Donald Trump has found himself in an unpleasant situation. Some people believe that it was Russian hackers and Putin personally, who brought Trump to power in the USA. If he says now that America will be developing friendly relations with Russia, he will indirectly confirm that he works with the Russians. Yet, Obama and the US intelligence stated that the Russian attempted, but failed to intervene in the US election. What's the hype about then?" publicist Leonid Krutakov told Pravda.Ru earlier.

