The Pentagon said that the US will supply F-35 fighter bombers to Turkey despite the pressure from the US Congress.
According to Pentagon spokesman Mike Andrews, the aircraft will be delivered on June 21, in Fort Worth, Texas. Afterwards, the fighter bombers will be moved to an air base in Arizona, where Turkish pilots and technicians have already arrived for training.
Earlier, the US Senate adopted a draft defense budget, which provides for the termination of Turkey's participation in the production of the F-35 because of Ankara's plans to acquire S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier said that Turkey would find an alternative if the US was going to exclude Turkey from the F-35 production program. Yildirim noted that such actions of Washington come contrary to the spirit of strategic partnership.
Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea
North Korea has missiles and nuclear weapons because the US has been threatening it with invasion and nuclear weapons since 1953. The threat of war in Korea has its roots in Washington and not in Pyongyang
President Vladimir Putin has not released an official statement yet about his position on the issue of the pension reform in Russia