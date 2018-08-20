World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves

World » Americas

Last week, it seemed that the oil price would drop below $70 per barrel. Analysts predict that oil prices will continue declining, which will affect the rate of the Russian ruble.

Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves. 62759.jpeg

Oil prices may fall as the United states of America has been buying large volumes of oil lately. Over the past 18 months, the USA has amassed a record amount of "black gold." According to experts' estimates, over 98 percent of American oil refineries operate at full capacity, resulting in the accumulation of millions of barrels of surplus oil in storage facilities across the States.

It is believed that it was US President Donald Trump who approved of such a policy as part of the thought-out and purposeful plan of action. Over the past few months, Trump has criticized OPEC for raising oil prices artificially. It appears that the United States has declared a war on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries as well.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics OPEC oil prices Donald Trump
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
News All >
Readers' top
Russia refuses to build helicopter carriers, but considers aircraft carriers
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too

After WWII, the Soviet army left Austria, and the latter had always remained a neutral state and never joined NATO

Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy
Showbiz
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Columnists
The Sham called Democracy

In systems of governance around the world, the people flock to the polls to vote. For what, exactly? Do our representatives fulfil our wishes?

The Sham called Democracy
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Economics
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy

Russia experienced default on August 17, 1998. Today, 20 years after those events, the economic situation in Russia does not seem stable to many

Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Showbiz
Will Smith tells of his trip to Russia in a video
Columnists
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Europe
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Oil prices may fall as USA saves record oil reserves
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
Aretha Franklin: A colossus, a woman, a lady, a light and a soul
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Ukraine dreams of what it can do to Crimea after winning war with Russia
Default more likely to hit American, rather than Russian economy
The Sham called Democracy
The Sham called Democracy
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Pilot shares his impressions after flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Russian government prepares to get rid of US dollar in economy
Putin in Austria: Europe doesn't like Russia very much, but it is fed up with USA too
US-Russian confrontation: War is peace, freedom is slavery
Details of Putin-Merkel surprise meeting unveiled
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.