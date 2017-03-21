Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border

21.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border. Aircraft
REX Photo

The US Air Force's strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135W has not managed to carry out yet another surveillance flight at the Russian border because of technical problems on board. It is evidenced with data of the Western websites which track movement of military aviation.

As it has become known, the reconnaissance aircraft has taken off from the Mildenhall airbase in Great Britain. However, a problem connected with pressurization has occurred just another moment. Thus, instead of spying on the Russian borders, the pilot had to circle at the height of about 1,500m to burn up excess fuel. Then he managed to land.

Reconnaissance flights at the Russian borders have been conducted by this aircraft almost daily. They are carried out in the south of the Baltic States, the fighter flies from Poland and the Baltic Sea. Flights at the northern frontiers of Russia in the area of the Barents Sea also take place sometimes.

The plane was registered near the Russian border in the area of the Baltic Sea in late January 2015. It approached the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions to implement an operational task. In course of a 10-hour-long flight to Tallinn and return, it has conducted radio-technical reconnaissance along the Russian border.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia's Su-27 intercepts US spy plane
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
Russia develops new prospective aircraft carrier
The multi-purpose aircraft carrier will have a total displacement of about 95,000 tons. Its length, width and draft will make up 330×42×11 meters. The width of the flight deck will be 85 meters. The...
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace

Video

Society

In Ufa, police arrest stubborn alien. Video
In Ufa, police arrest stubborn 'alien.' Video
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
The disturbed psychopaths running this world
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant ugly creature
Ukrainian official calls Russia Eurovision contestant 'ugly creature'
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
World Sleep Day: Russians dream of fish and Putin
Tall volleyball player withdrawn from low cost airline flight
Tall volleyball player withdrawn from low cost airline flight
Pothole filled with models of human jaws in Voronezh
Pothole filled with models of human jaws in Voronezh

Popular photos

World

Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
Syria shoots down one of four Israeli warplanes in its airspace
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
Five ways to sink US aircraft carriers
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
North Korea annihilates US aircraft carrier. Video
Germany s economic Reich in Europe falling apart
Germany's 'economic Reich' in Europe falling apart
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border
Mission: Impossible: US spy plane breaks down flying at Russian border

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service