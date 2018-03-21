FRS readies another attack on Russian currency

On March 21, the Federal Reserve System of the United States is to make an announcement about the decision to raise interest rates by 25 points to 1.5-1.75% per annum.

FRS chief Jerome Powell is expected to clarify how many hikes are expected to follow in the current year. As soon as this information is exposed, it will become clear whether the USA is playing to strengthen the dollar against other currencies, including the Russian ruble.

Jerome Powell is to have his first "independent" meeting as the head of the Federal Reserve. When Trump first announced Powell's candidacy, he said that the state of affairs in the US economy were getting better every week.

It is expected that the FRS will raise interest rates at least three more times in 2018. It is possible, though, that the dollar will decline against many currencies, including the ruble. As for the ruble, it will depend on other factors in 2018, such as oil prices and potential sanctions that can weaken the national currency further.

