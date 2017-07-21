Pravda.ru

CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet

CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet.
The sitting White House administration pursues a tougher policy towards Russia than the previous administration of Barack Obama, CIA Director Michael Pompeo told reporters.

According to Pompeo, the US should adequately resist the threat that the Russian Federation poses. In a recent interview, Pompeo stated that he had no doubts about Russia's interference in the US election.

"I am confident that the Russians meddled in this election, as is the entire intelligence community," Pompeo said. "I am confident that the Russians meddled in this election, as is the entire intelligence community [...] I am confident that the Russians meddled in this election, as is the entire intelligence community," Pompeo added.

Speaking at the annual Security Forum, the CIA director said he was not sure of Russia's intentions to defeat the Islamic State terrorist organisation (banned in Russia). In his view, Moscow's contribution to the fight against Islamic extremists is "minimal."

Earlier, Pompeo accused Russia of attempts to destroy Western democracy. It is the Russian threat that CIA agents encounter most often. Therefore, US special services should strengthen the work on surveillance and control over the enemy, Michael Pompeo believes.

