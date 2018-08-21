USA freezes hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets

Washington has blocked hundreds of millions of Russian dollar assets in the USA, Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury Sigal Mandelker said.

In addition, Washington included two Russian citizens and one company on the list of cyber-sanctions. It goes about Anton Nagibin, born in 1985, and Marina Tsareva, born in 1973, for their relation to the already sanctioned company Divetechnoservis.

Washington has also imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and six vessels within the framework of restrictions against to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea). The new sanctions have thus affected companies Hudson Shipping from Vladivostok and Vela-Marin from St. Petersburg, as well as vessels Bella, Bogatyr, Neptune, Partisan, Patriot and Sevastopol - all of them sail under the Russian flag.

Representatives of the US Treasury Department said that the US would continue imposing sanctions against Russia until Moscow changes its behavior.

The United States has imposed a large number of sanctions on Russia. Some of them have been imposed under president's decrees, and he is entitled to lift them. However, most of the sanctions have been applied in accordance with the CAATSA act (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act). The sanctions imposed under CAATSA cannot be lifted without permission from the legislative authority.

Earlier, it was reported that Washington blocked bank accounts of two Russian billionaires in Cyprus.