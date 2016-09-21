Pravda.ru

News » Americas

NATO refuses to hold responsibility for safe flights over Baltics

21.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
NATO refuses to hold responsibility for safe flights over Baltics. NATO

NATO has rejected Russia's proposal concerning air security in the Baltic region, which presupposes flights of military aircraft with switched on transponders.

According to sources in the Alliance, 'it would hardly improve air security or allow to prevent Russian flights in the vicinity of ships and aircraft of the Western allies,' the Wall Street Journal wrote.

Some Western experts regarded this proposal as 'diversion'. According to them, the Western countries would like to attain agreements with Russia upon the 'increase of transparency and notifications of military drills.'

All the NATO aircraft are reported to be flying with switched on transponders, in the Baltic region as well. Sometimes they operate without transponders under reconnaissance and observance missions.

Apart from this issue, NATO also declined Russia's idea on meeting of military experts in the field of air security. The Russian Permanent Representative to NATO Aleksandr Grushko thus claimed that the Alliance 'is looking for any ways to justify its decision to suspend practical cooperation with Russia'.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


DIA: Russia should get used to ‘attacks’ of US spies
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

NATO refuses to hold responsibility for safe flights over Baltics
NATO refuses to hold responsibility for safe flights over Baltics
NATO has rejected Russia’s proposal concerning air security in the Baltic region, which presupposes flights of military aircraft with switched on transponders.
Following Obama: Philippine President fucks EU
Following Obama: Philippine President fucks EU
The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made it clear to the EU that he does need any advices regarding how to combat drug dealing in his own country.
New Russia’s weapons leave US behind New Russia’s weapons leave US behind

Video

Society

Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. French actress is the cause
Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. French actress is the cause
Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian Bear Hunting !
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian 'Bear Hunting'!
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Twilight Zone of Narcissists
Twilight Zone of Narcissists
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA

Popular photos

World

Following Obama: Philippine President fucks EU
Following Obama: Philippine President fucks EU
NATO refuses to hold responsibility for safe flights over Baltics
NATO refuses to hold responsibility for safe flights over Baltics
Turkey rescues US special forces from ISIS
Turkey rescues US special forces from ISIS
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
Narva gets ‘Irish scenario’
Narva gets ‘Irish scenario’
Bulgaria will try to become Russia’s friend
Bulgaria will try to become Russia’s friend

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service