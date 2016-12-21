Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017

21.12.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017. 59477.jpeg

The administration of US President-elect Donald Trump will start lifting economic sanctions from  Russia in 2017, Bloomberg experts believe.

A survey that the agency conducted in December among more than 20 economists showed that 55% of participants believed that the United States would start easing restrictive measures that were imposed against Russia in 2014 in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. The Trump administration will give the process a go already in 2017.

Forty percent of the polled specialists believe that the European Union would follow the example of the United States. The number of economists, who share such a point of view, has grown by ten percent since October of the outgoing year.

Experts believe that the lifting of sanctions would trigger the growth of Russia's GDP by 0.2% of GDP in 2017 and by 0.5% - in 2018. In addition, the vast majority of experts believe that the Russian rouble will be rising in value. However, a third of the polled economists believe that the weakening of restrictive measures would depreciate the Russian currency against the dollar. Restricted access to foreign financial markets causes the greatest damage to the Russian economy, the specialists said.

According to Bloomberg, Trump's victory in the presidential election gives reasons to believe that the foreign policy of the United States of America, including with regard to Russia, will change. Donald Trump earlier expressed his sympathies for Russian President Putin, whom he called a better leader than Barack Obama. To crown it all, Trump said that he could lift sanctions from the Russian Federation.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


EU fears thaw between US and Russia
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
A resident of the Orenburg region of Russia, Yevgeny Starostin, gave a unique gift to his idol, the frontman of Metallica rock band, James Hetfield
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
In Russia, women outnumber men by ten million people. Russian women often break records. The first Soviet citizen who visited the White House in Washington was legendary Soviet sniper Lyudmila...
Putin gave Obama clear answer on Russia's role in US election Putin gave Obama clear answer on Russia's role in US election

Video

Society

Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Russia has become responsible for Christian values in the whole world
Russia has become responsible for Christian values in the whole world
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d Or
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d'Or

Popular photos

World

Russia to clash with Germany again in 2017 - Stratfor
Russia to clash with Germany again in 2017 - Stratfor
You can t kill ambassadors
You can't kill ambassadors
Putin comes to Japan to make it Russia s staunch ally
Putin comes to Japan to make it Russia's staunch ally
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Donald Trump does not care about other countries internal affairs
Donald Trump does not care about other countries' internal affairs
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service