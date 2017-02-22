Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Soros predicts Trump's inevitable fall and decline of US economy

22.02.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Soros predicts Trump's inevitable fall and decline of US economy. 59836.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

American billionaire George Soros placed a bet of 500 million dollars on the collapse of the shares of the companies that benefit from the policies of Donald Trump. According to the billionaire, the companies will be ruined financially.

Soros also predicted a decline of the whole US economy due to the policies of the new president of the United States, Bild reports.

Noteworthy, Soros spoke out against Donald Trump immediately after his election, calling him a liar, impostor and sham dictator. The financier said that the US Constitution and democratic institutions of the country would eventually stop Donald Trump.

Interestingly, it transpired that the protests that swept across the United States in Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Seattle and other cities, were arranged by George Soros too. It was reported that the protests were organized by MoveOn - a company that Soros funds.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


130,000 Americans demand to forbid Soros manipulate elections
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

No time for rally: Why Russians dislike protests
No time for rally: Why Russians dislike protests
Two-thirds of Russian citizens (67 percent) believe that demonstrations and protest actions are ineffective in influencing policies of the authorities. If people do not see rallies as a way to solve...
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
The US billionaire George Soros has staked half a billion dollars on fall of shares of those companies which benefit from Trump’s policy.
UFO crashes into the Sun UFO crashes into the Sun

Video

Society

Kim Jong-un s late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Kim Jong-un's late brother had been spotted on Moscow cemetery
Hunters kill unusually big wolf in Rostov region
Hunters kill unusually big wolf in Rostov region
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Russia s Permanent Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin dies suddenly in New York
Russia's Permanent Ambassador to the UN Vitaly Churkin dies suddenly in New York
Vitaly Churkin s death: Condolences and investigation
Vitaly Churkin's death: Condolences and investigation
Lenin s Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance
Lenin's Tomb closes for two months for mummy maintenance

Popular photos

World

Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
Ukraine’s Interior Minister promises to kill tens of thousands of Russians
NATO military power? Don t make horses laugh
NATO military power? Don't make horses laugh
Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims
Russia secretly explodes nuclear bombs in the Arctic, British tabloid claims
US to lose after Russia-China rapprochement
US to lose after Russia-China rapprochement
Trump wants to play leading role in destroying ISIL
Trump wants to play leading role in destroying ISIL
Military equipment awaits Poroshenko at his Administration
Military equipment awaits Poroshenko at his Administration

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service