USA to give Ukraine $200 million to steal

The US military budget for 2018 contains an article on military assistance to Kiev in the amount of $200 million.

The document stipulates for supplies of lethal weapons to Ukrainians "for defensive purposes", including Javelin portable anti-tank complexes. Interestingly, Kiev is not going to receive portable anti-aircraft missile systems from the American side.

Yet, the United States is ready to finance trainings for the Ukrainian military, the decommissioning of obsolete US military equipment and provide assistance to Ukrainian intelligence.

Both chambers of the US Congress are to approve the budget until the end of this week before it is submitted to Donald Trump for signature.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Heather Nauert announced the decision of the US administration to supply enhanced defensive weapons to Ukraine as part of USA's efforts to help Ukraine improve its long-term defensive capabilities to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

