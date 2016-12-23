Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Apple refuses to unlock iPhone of Russian Ambassador’s killer

23.12.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Apple refuses to unlock iPhone of Russian Ambassador’s killer. Apple
AP Photo

The Turkish law-enforcement bodies have turned to the Apple company after the Russian Ambassador was killed in Ankara, asking to unlock a cell phone of the criminal. The phone was found among his personal belongings after his liquidation, according to the MacReports.

The phone was locked with a four-digit number, and initial attempts to unlock it were not successful.

Russia has already offered its help to hack the smart phone and plans to send a group of experts to Turkey. Apple, in its turn, has not reacted to the request of the Turkish authorities so far, which may evidence the company's unwillingness to render assistance.

Before that, the Turkish police checked phone calls of the criminal and found out that eight of his acquaintances used a ByLock program, which is usually used by members of the Muslim preacher Fethullah Gullen's organisation.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Is it safe to go to Turkey?
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Traces covered: NATO Auditor found dead in Belgium
Chief Auditor of the NATO, who dealt with terrorism funding countering, was found dead in the city of Andenne in the Belgian Ardennes.
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
A resident of the Orenburg region of Russia, Yevgeny Starostin, gave a unique gift to his idol, the frontman of Metallica rock band, James Hetfield
Putin reacts to Russian ambassador's assassination Putin reacts to Russian ambassador's assassination

Video

Society

Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?

Popular photos

World

You can t kill ambassadors
You can't kill ambassadors
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Ukrainian officials hail the killer of Russian ambassador, call him hero
Ankara-Moscow-Tehran may cast the West out of region
Ankara-Moscow-Tehran may cast the West out of region
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017
Trump to start lifting sanctions from Russia in 2017
2016: The year, when US empire starts falling apart
2016: The year, when US empire starts falling apart
Donald Trump does not care about other countries internal affairs
Donald Trump does not care about other countries' internal affairs

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service