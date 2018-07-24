World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship

World » Americas

Nikki Haley, the US permanent representative to the United Nations, told CBS television that the United States of America would never become a "friend" for Russia.

Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship. 62649.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

"We don't trust Russia. We don't trust Putin. We never will. They're never going to be our friend. That's just a fact," Haley said.

"But what I do think is, whether it's the president sitting down with Kim (DPRK leader), or whether the president sits down with Putin, those are things that have to happen," she said, calling Trump's recent summit in Finland a "long time coming."

Earlier, Nikki Haley admitted in an interview with ABC that US President Donald Trump never told her what to say about Russia, nor did he forbid  her to "attack" Russia.

As one can see, the US permanent representative to the UN pulls the plug on the prospects of improving the US-Russian relationship.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Nikki Haley United Nations putin and trump us-russian relations
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Europe
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Readers' top
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
News All >
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
International Olympic Committee ready to take Russia back
Ukrainian admiral suggests mining Sea of Azov
Russian government readies powerful sanctions against Ukraine
Melania Trump starstruck when shaking hands with Putin
Putin signs decree to abolish secret Novichok lab in Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag

US President Donald Trump ordered to repaint his Air Force One aircraft in white, blue and red

Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Asia
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy

In 1917 the future Israeli Prime Minister Chaim Weizmann, questioned by the philosopher Arthur Ruppin (also convinced Zionist) about the possible relations of Jewish immigrants with the native Palestinian population...

Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy

In 1917 the future Israeli Prime Minister Chaim Weizmann, questioned by the philosopher Arthur Ruppin (also convinced Zionist) about the possible relations of Jewish immigrants with the native Palestinian population...

Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
Real life stories
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Vasily Amirjanov Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine Vasily Amirjanov Contributor submission Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed