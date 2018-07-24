World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

NASA wants to cooperate with Russia despite all sanctions and rivalry

World » Americas

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine believes that space gives a perfect opportunity for dialogue between Russia and the United States, when everything else is falling apart. According to him, NASA wants to talk about the future, rather than rivalry.

"After the invasion and occupation of the Crimea, US Congress imposed sanctions on Russia, but there was only one sector had to be carved out, and that was space. Why? Because that is our best opportunity to dialogue when everything else falls apart. We got American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts dependent on each other on the International Space Station, which enables us to ultimately maintain that dialogue," he said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In his speech on the occasion of NASA's 60th anniversary, Jim Bridenstine recalled that the first country that congratulated Americans on the successful landing on the Moon was the Soviet Union. "Their cosmonauts would call American astronauts and congratulate them, inviting them to their country to speak at universities and other places," he said.

The ISS is a continuation of the Soyuz-Apollo program that used to lay the foundation for close cooperation between the two superpowers, Bridenstine recalled.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics nasa soyuz space exploration sanctions against Russia International Space Station
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Europe
Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia
Readers' top
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
News All >
NASA wants to cooperate with Russia despite all sanctions and rivalry
Fisherman videos tens of thousands of flying sardines
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
International Olympic Committee ready to take Russia back
Ukrainian admiral suggests mining Sea of Azov
Russian government readies powerful sanctions against Ukraine
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag

US President Donald Trump ordered to repaint his Air Force One aircraft in white, blue and red

Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Asia
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy

In 1917 the future Israeli Prime Minister Chaim Weizmann, questioned by the philosopher Arthur Ruppin (also convinced Zionist) about the possible relations of Jewish immigrants with the native Palestinian population...

Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Asia
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Columnists
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy

In 1917 the future Israeli Prime Minister Chaim Weizmann, questioned by the philosopher Arthur Ruppin (also convinced Zionist) about the possible relations of Jewish immigrants with the native Palestinian population...

Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
Real life stories
Dog opens luggage compartment of passenger airliner in midair
Asia
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Americas
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Vasily Amirjanov Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine Vasily Amirjanov Contributor submission Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko Militant Greek atheist Alexis Tsipras betrays his people, Orthodoxy and Russia Lyuba Lulko
Comments
Ukrainian admiral suggests mining Sea of Azov
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
Israel's missile defense system loses to obsolete Soviet weapon during first combat use
Nikki Haley brings down final sentence on US-Russian relationship
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Now it's Law: Israel is not a Democracy
Israel's humanism smells blood, TNT and chlorine
Donald Trump to repaint Air Force One in colors of Russian flag
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed