Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Pentagon invests $2 billion in development of new generation cruise missiles

24.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Pentagon invests $2 billion in development of new generation cruise missiles. 61131.jpeg

The US Department of Defense concluded two contracts worth $900 million each to develop new-generation cruise missiles. The new missiles will be able to carry a nuclear warhead and overcome modern missile defense systems, reports Reuters.

The new missiles are to replace the ones that the US Armed Forces have in service. Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co. act as contractors on the deal. Each company will have to submit its own concept of new missiles. New air-launched missiles should be ready by 2030.

The two corporations will be developing a new generation of missiles for four years before the Pentagon selects one contractor for the production of the new missiles. As planned, the US Army will purchase about 1,000 missiles of new generation. Their cost is evaluated at $10 billion.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


The West defenseless against Russian Zircon missiles
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
On August 17, top military officials of Turkey and Iran signed an agreement in Ankara to expand military cooperation between the countries. The content of this document has not been made public, but...
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Date for planet Nibiru to crash into Earth encrypted in Pyramid of Giza
Man has not been able to unravel a half of a multitude of mysteries hidden in the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. However, Christian numerologist David Meade is confident that he stands very close to...
Russia to launch plastic money this year Russia to launch plastic money this year

Video

Society

Seattle Mayor calls Lenin monuments symbols of hate and racism
Seattle Mayor calls Lenin monuments symbols of hate and racism
Interesting facts about time zones
Interesting facts about time zones
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don
Real estate agents set dozens of houses on fire in Rostov-on-Don
2017-2018 Soccer Season: The Year of Mourinho?
2017-2018 Soccer Season: The Year of Mourinho?
The case of Kirill Serebrennikov
The case of Kirill Serebrennikov
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils
Latest: Barcelona - Massacre in terrorist attack. Second attack in Cambrils

Popular photos

World

Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
Turkey and Iran sign military agreement against Russia
America falls into Trotskyism
America falls into Trotskyism
Ukraine wants nearly three trillion rubles from Russia for Crimea
Ukraine wants nearly three trillion rubles from Russia for Crimea
Venezuela: US and Allies Are Terrified of Participatory Democracy
Venezuela: "US and Allies Are Terrified of Participatory Democracy"
Spy scandal: NATO uses Macedonia against Serbia
Spy scandal: NATO uses Macedonia against Serbia
US Defence Secretary says why he goes to Ukraine
US Defence Secretary says why he goes to Ukraine

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service