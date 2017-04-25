Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Trump dumps Ukraine: USA cuts aid four times

25.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Trump dumps Ukraine: USA cuts aid four times. 60355.jpeg

The US budget plan has reduced aid to Ukraine by almost 70 percent. This measure is said to be taken within the concept to cut aid to "countries on the path of development," Foreign Policy reports.

According to the publication, the amount of US aid to Ukraine for 2018 were supposed to make up over $570 million. Yet, the new draft envisages cutting funding to $177 million," the newspaper writes.

Former US ambassador in Moscow, Michael McFaul, is confident that Kiev would have to deal with difficult times. The official urging Kiev to carry out at least a few reforms to maintain Europe's support.

"Biggest loser in the world tonight-- Ukraine. Your only hope is to get really serious about reform and keep Euros supportive," he tweeted in November 2016.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


CIA report: where US invasion expected in Ukraine
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Putin to meet China's Xi Jinping to divide the world and punish USA
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he would take part in international forum "One Belt - One Way" which is expected to take place in China on May 14-15 of this year
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
Russia's new White Swan Tu-160 bomber plane raises serious concerns in the West
An upgraded version of the strategic Tu-160 bomber aircraft, also known as the "White Swan," is to be passed into service only in 2022 in the amount of 30-50 pieces. The new "Swan" has significantly...
Dead alien found on Mars Dead alien found on Mars

Video

Society

State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Why is America s heroin problem getting worse?
Why is America's heroin problem getting worse?
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
European matches: The semi-finalists are...
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?

Popular photos

World

China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
China readies for war either with the USA or North Korea
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
North Korea readies to conduct 0.5 megaton thermonuclear explosion
Experts predict colossal human losses from North Korean nuclear attack
Experts predict colossal human losses from North Korean nuclear attack
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill Russkies
US troops arrive in Donbass to kill 'Russkies'
USA sides with terrorists again
USA sides with terrorists again
How France has killed itself
How France has killed itself

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service