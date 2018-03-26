USA expels 48 Russian diplomats, EU countries to make similar decision

The United States, following the UK and a number of other European states, will expel Russian diplomats and members of diplomatic missions. Sixty Russian citizens will thus forced to leave the US territory.

Washington has decided to expel 48 Russian diplomats in connection with accusations of the Kremlin's involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, a representative of the White House said.

On March 24, the administration of Donald Trump announced its readiness to expel "dozens" of Russian diplomats. At the same time, Bloomberg noted, Trump wanted to wait for a relevant decision from USA's European allies.

In the meantime, it was reported that Germany decided to expel four Russian diplomats, and other European countries are expected to make similar decisions in the nearest future. It is believed that other EU countries - 14 countries in total - will be expelling Russian diplomats too with Italy expelling two, France - four, Denmark - two, Lithuania - three, the Czech Republic - three.

Ukraine will expel 13 Russian diplomats also in connection with the chemical incident in the UK.

Pravda.Ru