The United States, following the UK and a number of other European states, will expel Russian diplomats and members of diplomatic missions. Sixty Russian citizens will thus forced to leave the US territory.
Washington has decided to expel 48 Russian diplomats in connection with accusations of the Kremlin's involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, a representative of the White House said.
On March 24, the administration of Donald Trump announced its readiness to expel "dozens" of Russian diplomats. At the same time, Bloomberg noted, Trump wanted to wait for a relevant decision from USA's European allies.
In the meantime, it was reported that Germany decided to expel four Russian diplomats, and other European countries are expected to make similar decisions in the nearest future. It is believed that other EU countries - 14 countries in total - will be expelling Russian diplomats too with Italy expelling two, France - four, Denmark - two, Lithuania - three, the Czech Republic - three.
Ukraine will expel 13 Russian diplomats also in connection with the chemical incident in the UK.
Pravda.Ru
There is a reason why the British were able to identify the poison agent so quickly. It would have taken them weeks otherwise
Vladimir Putin, who has been reelected for another six years as a result of the presidential election in Russia on March 18, addressed the nation on March 23
In December 2017, Gazprombank, on behalf of its client, oil company Rosneft, completed the first transaction using the System for the Transmission of Financial Messages