An American TV presenter suggested that Moscow was involved in the recent distribution of bombs to US politicians.
Chuck Todd of MSNBC suggested on the air that Russia could be involved in sending parcels containing explosive devices to American politicians, including Barack Obama and the Clintons.
"I have this fear it could be some Russian operation, too, designed to do what's happening now," Todd said on his MSNBC show, "Meet the Press Daily."
Todd's remarks became the first public statement from a well-known American citizen, who decided to associate Moscow with bomb parcels. No American public figure has expressed such an opinion before Todd.
The accident occurred when the Admiral Kuznetsov was exiting the dock. According to the source, the tanks of the PD-50 dock got filled with water because of blackouts.
Sensationalism, populism, when politics is entertainment and the people vote for a circus, a clown as the ringmaster. Brazil just made a huge mistake.
The FUKUS Axis France-UK-US turned the country with the highest Human Development Index in Africa into a failed state. Accountability? Are you joking?