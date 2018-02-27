USA threatens Turkey with sanctions for Russian S-400 air defence systems

The United States has urged Turkey not to purchase S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia. Otherwise, Washington may impose sanctions on Ankara, Turkish publication Haberturk reported citing a source in Washington.





The US, the newspaper wrote, is concerned about the situation assuming that the purchase of S-400 systems from Russia may affect NATO's interoperability. At the same time, American officials noted that the US would be willing to help Turkey find a better alternative to meet the country's need in air defence.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that threats against Ankara would be unacceptable, noting that originally Ankara planned to purchase air defence systems from NATO allies, but eventually refused from the idea because "they always have some problems" as the minister put it. In this regard, Turkey began negotiations with other countries and signed an agreement with Russia in December 2017.

Technical servicing for the acquired systems will be provided by local personnel. At the same time, Turkey insists on an opportunity to launch its own production of the renowned system.

The S-400 is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles at a distance of up to 400 kilometres and at an altitude of 30 kilometres.

Pravda.Ru