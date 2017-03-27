Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Trump creates new White House Office for son-in-law

27.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Trump creates new White House Office for son-in-law. Jared Kushner
AP Photo

The American President Donald Trump has ordered to create a new department with a wide range of powers, which will be led by his son-in-law.

The Department will have to deal with search of ways on how to fulfill key promises the Head of State made in course of the election campaign.

David Kushner, senior adviser to the President and his son-in-law, will be in charge of the Department.

The White House Office of American Innovation will operate on its own and will be subjected directly to the President.

'I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my 'ahead of schedule, under budget' mentality to the government,' Trump claimed.

As Pravda.Ru reported, before that, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel had officially invited daughter of the US President Ivanka Trump to take part in the women's W20 forum. The summit, which is to extend economic abilities of women, will take place in the capital city of Germany in late April.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Trump promises very good relations with Putin
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force starts receiving PAK FA fifth-generation fighter jets
Russian Air Force commander, Lieutenant-General Andrey Yudin said that the Russian airspace forces would receive six fifth-generation T-50 fighters
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
The Belarusian KGB has detained 26 people, who had been preparing mass riots. They belong to the White Legion and Young Front groups
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate? US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?

Video

Society

Russia s Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Russia's Eurovision contestant Samoilova barred from entering Ukraine
Everything you do comes back to you
Everything you do comes back to you
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Young Muslim students threaten to behead their teacher in Australian school
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
Most Russians opposed to monarchy
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Eastern concepts of women s liberation superior to Western concepts
Eastern concepts of women's liberation superior to Western concepts

Popular photos

World

Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
Belarusian KGB prevents massacre in Minsk
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
US offers Lukashenko to suffer Gaddafi’s fate?
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Ukraine threatens to batter Hungarian army
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?
Scandalous Duterte: a friend of Russia or temporary companion?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service