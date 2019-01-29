World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet

World » Americas

The Bank of England declined the application from the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for the return of gold bars worth 1.2 billion dollars. The decision was made after   US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US national security adviser John Bolton appealed to their British colleagues suggesting Maduro should be alienated from his foreign assets, Bloomberg reports.

Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet. 63369.jpeg

Vasily Solodkov, the director of the Banking Institute of the Higher School of Economics, told Pravda.Ru that Nicolas Maduro took the inflation rate in Venezuela to nearly two million percent a year. "Therefore, giving money to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet. Maduro does not think of any reforms. All he wants now is to stay in power with the help of the army pointing bayonets against his own people," his expert said.

"The question is whether the one who turns to the privately-owned Bank of England is seen by the British government as the leader of Venezuela. The question on the delivery of gold assets is to be decided on this basis. Russia's best friends are Kim Jong-un and Maduro. England has other friends," said Vasily Solodkov.

It is believed that all of Russia's gold (more than 2,000 tons) is stored at home on the balance of the Central Bank, rather than the Ministry of Finance, as is customary in other countries. "If foreign countries have certain claims on the Russian Federation, such as, for example, in connection with the Yukos case and so on, then the reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation are not subject to delivery, because the Central Bank is responsible for obligations of the state, it is independent. The assets of the Russian Finance Ministry can be arrested immediately, because the Ministry of Finance represents the state," the expert concluded.

Also read:

Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?

The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela

US Plotting Coups in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua?

The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Topics gold inflation Venezuela russian gold south america Latin America Nicolas Maduro Bank of Russia russian central bank
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Americas
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Columnists
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
News All >
Readers' top
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Man brazenly steals priceless painting from Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets detected the approach of four F-18 aircraft of the US Air Force. A Russian commander made a decision to monitor the approach of the "guests"

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Real life stories
Man brazenly steals priceless painting from Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets detected the approach of four F-18 aircraft of the US Air Force. A Russian commander made a decision to monitor the approach of the "guests"

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Real life stories
Man brazenly steals priceless painting from Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets detected the approach of four F-18 aircraft of the US Air Force. A Russian commander made a decision to monitor the approach of the "guests"

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Real life stories
Man brazenly steals priceless painting from Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Contributor submission The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Japan ratifies agreement to supply weapons and ammo to warring states
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
What Russian army can do to Ukraine in case of war
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.