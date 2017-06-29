Pravda.ru

News » Americas

USA suggests banning Kaspersky antivirus program for being too Russian

29.06.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
USA suggests banning Kaspersky antivirus program for being too Russian. 60738.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/DP

US military departments will not be allowed to use Kaspersky anti-virus software, because, as US officials believe, Russian authorities exert great influence on the company.

The suggestion to ban the use of the Russian antivirus software was made by the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "Ties between Kaspersky Lab and the Kremlin are very alarming," Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said. Therefore, she believes, US government structures should not entrust the protection of their computers to the Russian company.

The senators have already introduced an amendment to the budget of the department for discussion. The law will come into force if it approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

It is worth noting that it was specialists of Kaspersky Lab who could detect the hackers responsible for recent cyber attacks. Leading analyst of the company Alexander Gostev said that the attack most likely came from North Korea.

