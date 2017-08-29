Trump refuses to call Russia an enemy

Source: whitehouse.gov

Russia is not listed among potential threats to the West, US President Donald Trump said.

When asked if he saw Russia as a threat to the Western world, Trump did not give a precise answer to the question.

"I consider many countries as a security threat, unfortunately, when you look at what's going on in the world today," Trump said added that the US will be able to handle any threat. "And so I would consider many countries threats, but these are all threats that we'd be able to handle if we have to. Hopefully we won't have to handle them, but if we do we will handle them," Trump said.

Returning to the question of Russia, Trump noted that he believes in the normalization of Russian-American relations. "Finland is respected by Russia. Finland has been free of Russia, really - just about one of the few countries in the region that has been - for 100 years," Trump said. "And Russia has a lot of respect for Finland, so that's always good," Trump continued.

"I hope that we do have good relations with Russia," Trump said. "I say it loud and clear, I have been saying it for years. I think it's a good thing if we have great relationships, or at least good relationships, with Russia. I believe someday that will happen," he said. "It's a big country, it's a nuclear country. I think that's very good for world peace and other things," Trump said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru