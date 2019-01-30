World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA wants Russia out of Venezuela to expropriate Orinoco belt oil wealth

World » Americas

The United States imposed sanctions against Venezuelan oil and gas company PDVSA. President Nicolas Maduro called them an attempt to take away the country's property and wealth. He urged the United States not to interfere in the internal affairs of the state, but added that he was ready to meet with Donald Trump.

USA wants Russia out of Venezuela to expropriate Orinoco belt oil wealth. 63374.jpeg

Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA cooperates with China, India, France, but in terms of production volumes, Russia is the biggest partner. Russia's oil giant Rosneft has been working on Venezuelan oil fields since 2013. Over the years, Russia has launched dozens of new oil wells. Russia invests in the exploration and discovery of new Venezuelan wells and introduces new technologies that make it possible to increase production efficiency.

No other foreign company that operates in Venezuela is even close to Russia's oil output capacity. ExxonMobil used to work on the oil fields of Venezuela before the Russians arrived, but the work of the American company was not that efficient. By 2007, Venezuelan authorities had changed the rules of the game in their fields for foreign oil producers and offered them to share. The Americans did not want to share and left. Russia has been working in the Orinoco belt ever since.

One of the versions that may explain the opposition standoff against President Maduro says that Washington decided to return to Venezuela, make the Russians leave and establish its own conditions for the oil business in the troubled country. The technique is traditional: a color revolution, the toppling of the legitimate president and the recognition of an opposition figure as a new leader. Street riots and victims only serve as scenery for the political spectacle that Washington is staging in Venezuela.

Also read:

Venezuela may expect another Panama scenario from 1989

Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?

US Treasury takes control of Siberia US Treasury takes control of Siberia
Topics Russia Venezuela oil company russian oil Nicolas Maduro color revolutions
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
Columnists
Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
News All >
Readers' top
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro
Politicized US Charges Against Huawei and Its CFO
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets detected the approach of four F-18 aircraft of the US Air Force. A Russian commander made a decision to monitor the approach of the "guests"

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
Economics
US Treasury takes control of Siberia
Americas
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces

Two Russian Su-35 fighter jets detected the approach of four F-18 aircraft of the US Air Force. A Russian commander made a decision to monitor the approach of the "guests"

Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Americas
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
World
Politicized US Charges Against Huawei and Its CFO

Huawei is a privately owned Chinese tech giant, the world's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, the second largest smartphone maker.

Politicized US Charges Against Huawei and Its CFO
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Technologies and discoveries
Russia's Su-35 fighter jets humiliate eight warplanes of US and Japanese air forces
Real life stories
Man brazenly steals priceless painting from Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow
Americas
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Dmitry Sudakov US Treasury takes control of Siberia Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Venezuela: The real story and the whole truth Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
The EU votes for the installation of new US missiles in Europe
USA starts making new weapons for nuclear war with Russia
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro
Giving Venezuela's gold to Maduro means flushing it down the toilet
The US Drive for Hegemony Over Venezuela
Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro
Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro
Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro
Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro
Venezuelan Military Support for Maduro
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
Is Venezuela going to become another Syria?
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.