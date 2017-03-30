Pravda.ru

US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley displays signs of outright Nazism

US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, made another indiscreet statement about the role of the United States, this time on the brink of Nazism. According to Haley, the USA is the "moral conscience" of the world, and the country will not give up this role.

Haley added that she intends to make the UN an effective tool in the hands of the United States. In her opinion, the organisation should pay more attention to human rights issues.

Previously, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also spoke about the exceptionalism of her native country.

"The United States is an exceptional nation. I believe we are still Lincoln's last, best hope of Earth. We're still Reagan's shining city on a hill. We're still Robert Kennedy's great, unselfish, compassionate country," Clinton said in August 2016.

According to her, "when Vladimir Putin, of all people, criticised American exceptionalism, my opponent agreed with him, saying, and I quote, "if you're in Russia, you don't want to hear that America is exceptional." Well maybe you don't want to hear it, but that doesn't mean it's not true."

