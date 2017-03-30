Chinese agent caught in the US

The US will try a State Department official, who has been caught at cooperation with the Chinese intelligence. As the FBI has found out, Candace Claiborne has had contacts with agents of the Chinese special services for five years. Beside that, he's got different gifts from them, such as devices, package tours and even a flat.

She has been working in the State Department since 1999. They managed to expose her due to notes in her own journal. She wrote that she could 'generate 20k in 1 year' if she continued working with some Chinese agent. Candace Claiborne pleaded not guilty.

Last year another native Chinese Kun Shan Chun came under suspicion of the US intelligence. He was working in the FBI for 20 years, after which he admitted that he was spying in favour of China. In particular, he reported about movements of some FBI agents and provided copies of secret documents.

Also read: Chinese spies steal from USA $100 billion a year

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru