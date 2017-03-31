Pravda.ru

News » Americas

FBI shows photos of Pentagon after 9/11 attack

31.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
FBI shows photos of Pentagon after 9/11 attack. 60124.jpeg

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has published photos of the Pentagon building a few hours after September 11 attacks in 2001.

The photos show massive destruction of the building itself, plus the wreckage of the aircraft.

An American Airlines plane crashed into the Pentagon building on September 11, 2001, killing 189 employees of the US defense department. According to the main version, four groups of al-Qaeda terrorists, 19 people altogether, seized four passenger airliners in the morning of September 11, 2001. Two of the liners crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center.

FBI shows photos of Pentagon after 9/11 attack. 60123.jpeg

Earlier, it was reported that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, one of the masterminds of 9/11 attacks, had written a letter to then-President Obama.

The letter, written in 2015, is addressed to "the head of the snake, Barack Obama." in the latter, Sheikh Mohammed called the United States a "country of oppression and tyranny" overseen by "evildoers."

FBI shows photos of Pentagon after 9/11 attack. 60122.jpeg

"You have been killing Muslims in Palestine for 60 years: expelling more than 4 million Palestinians; destroying their homes, schools, mosques and markets by supporting Israel militarily, economically and politically; and by protecting all of their crimes through the U.N. Security Council," Mohammed wrote. "In return for those 60 years, Allah aided us in conducting 9/11, destroying the Capitalist economy, catching you with your pants down and exposing all the hypocrisy of your long-held claim to democracy and freedom."

FBI shows photos of Pentagon after 9/11 attack. 60120.jpeg
Source: FBI

"The two blessed attacks in Washington and New York adhered to all universal laws and were a natural reaction to your destructive policies towards the Islamic world; your unlimited support to Israel, the Jewish Zionist State and your continued support and protection for dictatorial rulers in the Islamic world aimed at protecting your own interests," he wrote.

FBI shows photos of Pentagon after 9/11 attack. 60121.jpeg

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Saudi Arabia to be responsible for 9/11
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Another Chernobyl may happen in Ukraine
Another Chernobyl may happen in Ukraine
In Ukraine there is a high risk of a disaster which would resemble that at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The case is that nuclear branch of the country is in a dangerous state.
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
New Russian weapons shocked USA three times
Commander of NATO's Armed Forces in Europe, US General Curtis Scaparrotti gave a high assessment to Russia's new military equipment. Caliber systems, for example, can be ground-, air- and sea-based...
Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar Russia amasses tons of gold as defense against US dollar

Video

Society

Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
Ukraine indignant at 80% of Jews in power
First photos of Putin s secret limousine unveiled
First photos of Putin's secret limousine unveiled
Ukraine to be severely punished for Eurovision row
Ukraine to be severely punished for Eurovision row
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
Russian it-girl pushes the envelope in NSFW video
British landlord: ‘No coloured – they smell’
British landlord: ‘No coloured – they smell’
Latvian MP refuses lifts to spite Russia
Latvian MP refuses lifts to spite Russia

Popular photos

World

Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Secret agreements: US to set Kurds another Kosovo
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia s relations with the West
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
USA tries to make the world believe that Russia rules America
USA tries to make the world believe that Russia rules America
Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea
Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
US takes Montenegro into NATO against its will
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?
China to execute 2,500 returned corrupt officials?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service