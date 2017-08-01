Pravda.ru

News » Asia

China opens its first army base overseas

01.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
China opens its first army base overseas. 60956.jpeg
AP photo

A ceremony to open China's first overseas military base was held in Djibouti, East Africa. Chinese officials stated that the base would be used for peacekeeping operations in the region. The ceremony was timed to the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army of China.

More than 300 people took part in the opening ceremony, including Tian Zhong, deputy commander-in-chief of the Chinese Navy, RBC reports.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the base was built for China's military participation in peacekeeping operations in the region, as well as for humanitarian assistance in Africa and Western Asia. China started building the base in 2016. More than 2,000 troops will serve on the base. First Chinese servicemen arrived at the base on July 11.

Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
In Serbia, a local resident made a video of unidentified flying objects in the sky over the city of Doni Milanovac
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
Russia Must Die - The Deep State has Spoken
War! It's all out war, and nothing can call the pitbulls off of Trump, Putin, and Russia - other than the total defeat of those in the USA who are sending the attack dogs, the Deep State hell bent on...
Russia and Armenia create unified army Russia and Armenia create unified army

Video

Society

Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Mass UFO sighting reported in Serbia. Video
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Who profits from Prophecies about World War Three?
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Ukrainian pilot cyber-bullied for landing hail-damaged passenger aircraft
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers

Popular photos

World

Russia and Armenia create unified army
Russia and Armenia create unified army
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China
USA can t accept loss of Syria
USA can't accept loss of Syria
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable
Russia and Venezuela to be connected with optical cable

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service