World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Israel makes final warning to Iran

World » Asia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an alarming warning to Iran. According to the Israeli prime minister, if Iran blocks the strait - the only way out of the Red Sea, a war will begin.

It goes about the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait (meaning "gate of tears" in Arabic) between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa. The strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. Houthis rebels in Yemen, whom the Iranian government supports, threaten to block the strait on a regular basis, causing serious concerns in Israel.

According to Netanyahu, the international coalition led by the Israeli army will declare war on Iran should the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait be blocked.

The Bab-el-Mandeb is a strait located between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula, and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa. The Bab-el-Mandeb acts as a strategic link between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. In 2006, an estimated 3.3 million barrels (520,000 m3) of oil passed through the strait per day, out of a world total of about 43 million barrels per day (6,800,000 m3/d) moved by tankers. 

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics iran Israel Benjamin Netanyahu armed conflict in Yemen
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
Africa
Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time?
Americas
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
News All >
Readers' top
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Minuteman III test fails anomalously
Russia explains reasons to write off debts of many countries worldwide
Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video

A video of the launch of the X-31 supersonic anti-ship missile from the Su-34 bomber appeared on the Internet

Russia's X-31 supersonic missile destroys target ship in Caspian Sea. Video
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Economics
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Economics
Russia stops producing An-124 Ruslan jumbo jet
Columnists
Setting Mike Pompeo straight

Yet another US Secretary of State who does not know his backside from his elbow making snide and insolent remarks about Crimea. Here comes the answer...

Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Politics
Moscow aware of NATO's plans to attack Russia
Economics
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Americas
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack

Militants sent an unmanned aerial vehicle to Russia's Hmeymim airbase in Syria. The drone was destroyed

Russia's Hmeymim airbase under drone attack
Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian
Asia
Common heroes: Ouday Ramadan, the Old Syrian
Terrorism
Terrorist attack in Tajikistan: Car crushes four cyclists. Video
Other
Undisputed cruiserweight champion renounces 'Hero of Ukraine' title
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko Russian journalists in Central African Republic: Wrong place, wrong time? Lyuba Lulko Vasily Amirjanov Lenin can put Assange on electric chair Vasily Amirjanov
Comments
Undisputed cruiserweight champion renounces 'Hero of Ukraine' title
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
Setting Mike Pompeo straight
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
Boston Fakery ~ An Expose of the Boston Marathon Bombings Hoax
Boston Fakery ~ An Expose of the Boston Marathon Bombings Hoax
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
Minuteman III test fails anomalously
Three Russian journalists killed in Central African Republic during robbery attack
Lenin can put Assange on electric chair
UK: The Idiocy of the Anti-Semitism row in the Labour Party
Russia obediently sells RD-180 rocket engines to USA if and when requested
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.