World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

China supports Russia in diplomatic war against the West

World » Asia

Official spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of China, Geng Shuang, said that Russia's decision to expel diplomats of a number of Western countries in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the West was adequate.

China supports Russia in diplomatic war against the West. 62265.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

"No mutual understanding on the Skripal case has been reached between various parties. Russia's actions to expel diplomats of several countries in response to the extradition of representatives of Russian diplomatic missions in those states were balanced," the Chinese diplomat said, TASS reports.

Geng Shuang noted that accusations against the Russian Federation in connection with the Skripal case led to a sharp aggravation of ties between Russia and a number of Western countries. Those accusations should be clearly and immediately justified, the Chinese official said.

"One must urgently establish true circumstances of the Skripal case and remove existing differences through dialogue, on an equal basis of mutual respect," the politician stated adding that one should not resort to methods and thinking of the Cold War.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia and UK on verge of war because of Theresa May's circus show sergei skripal
Topics China cold war Russian diplomats skripal poisoning
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: A possible (short) political profile
Asia
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Mysteries
Russian origin of Peruvian elongated skulls?
Readers' top
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
US-Russian diplomatic war: What's going to happen next?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised

The Syrian war was immediately a carnage of ethnic groups and peoples. Most of the so-called "rebels" have always been made up of foreign jihadist militiamen

In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Europe
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Asia
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Politics
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Europe
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services

There are serious reasons to believe that the "Skripal case" was a "provocation" of British special services, Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Alexander Yakovenko said

Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Columnists
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
Politics
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Columnists
DPR Korea: The latest news in an interview
Europe
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services

There are serious reasons to believe that the "Skripal case" was a "provocation" of British special services, Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Alexander Yakovenko said

Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel's Netanyahu 'terrorist'
Conflicts
Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel's Netanyahu 'terrorist'
Politics
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Asia
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Costantino Ceoldo Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: A possible (short) political profile Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Russian origin of Peruvian elongated skulls? Contributor submission
Comments
Novichok in a suitcase
New video shows moment when fire starts at Kemerovo shopping mall
Germany thinks Russian Army today is a paper tiger
Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West
US-Russian diplomatic war: What's going to happen next?
Sarkozy's crocodile tears (and his last dream is broken)
US nano weapon killed Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, scientists say
US nano weapon killed Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, scientists say
France to send troops to Syria to support Kurds. How will Turkey respond?
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Russian Foreign Minister: The Brits have taken the game too far
Six reasons why Putin's victory has frightened the West
Turkey's Erdogan calls Israel's Netanyahu 'terrorist'
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
Boriska, boy from Mars, says that all humans live eternally
Russian Ambassador to UK claims Sergei Skripal was poisoned by British special services
In Deir Ezzor the cross is raised
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed