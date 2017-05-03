Pravda.ru

News » Asia

Erdogan wants Turkish-Russian relations to be better than ever before

03.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Erdogan wants Turkish-Russian relations to be better than ever before. 60407.jpeg
AP photo

Turkey wants to lift trade restrictions with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said prior to flying to Sochi, where he holds a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia and Turkey can not afford losing even one second of time because of bureaucratic delays," Erdogan stated. According to him, the leaders of Russia and Turkey maintain a close contact with each other on the issue of trade restrictions that Russia imposed against Ankara.

Erdogan also said that the leaders of the two countries make great efforts to resolve existing issues and bring back their relations to the level, "which was lost on account of certain events."

"If Turkey and Russia want to achieve a trade turnover worth $100 billion, they must take constructive steps to this end, which is a prerequisite," Turkish President Erdogan said, answering a question about Russia's "trade restrictions" against Turkey.

In Sochi, Erdogan and Putin also plan to discuss military operations in Syria.

According to Erdogan, lifting visa restrictions is another condition for an effective development of Russian-Turkish relations. In April, spokespeople for the Russian Foreign Ministry announced their  readiness to facilitate the visa regime for certain categories of Turkish citizens.

Moscow introduced the visa regime for Turkish citizens in the midst of the crisis in the relations between the two countries in November 2015. The decision entered into force on January 1, 2016. Turkey did not provide any visa restrictions in response.

On October 1, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to establish relations with Moscow and develop bilateral cooperation. The Turkish administration hopes to take the Russian-Turkish relations to a level higher than it was before Turkey shot down a Russian Su-24 in November of 2015.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Turkey ready to leave NATO
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia will be able to give a tough answer to a nuclear strike that the United States may inflict on Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz...
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists conducted a study, as a result of which they came to conclusion that the world was standing on the brink of serious danger
Elder of Mount Athos gives frightening prediction for evil to destroy mankind Elder of Mount Athos gives frightening prediction for evil to destroy mankind

Video

Society

Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses

Popular photos

World

Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
When is Putin meeting new president of France?
When is Putin meeting new president of France?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service