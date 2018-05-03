World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands

World » Asia

The Chinese military covertly deployed anti-ship cruise missiles and an aircraft missile complex on the disputed islands in the South-China Sea. The weapons were deployed on several locations of the Spratly Islands.

China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands. 62428.jpeg

The systems that China has deployed on the disputed islands give the country an opportunity to attack vessels in the radius of 295 nautical miles (546 km) and strike air targets at a distance of up to 160 nautical miles (296 km).

Earlier, it was reported that China deployed jamming equipment on one of its strongholds on Spratly Islands. This territory is currently disputed between China, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. The countries disagree on maritime borders and areas of responsibility in the South China and East China Seas.

There United States believes that China builds artificial islands and makes them military objects to thus expand its territorial waters. China refutes these accusations claiming that the disputed islands in the South China Sea are natural islands owned by China. Therefore, the regime of Chinese territorial waters and the explosive 200-mile economic zone is only a question of time. Opponents believe that the Chinese build artificial islands on the site of sunken reefs, which means that China can only control a 500-meter security zone there in accordance with international law.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics China South China Sea spratly islands
Comments
Topical Analytics
Africa
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Readers' top
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Of Men and doormats
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Champions League Semis: Real through with Liverpool
News All >
China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands
Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria
Champions League Semis: Real through with Liverpool
Russia to parade her aircraft-carrier killer sub in St. Petersburg
Japanese engineers create gigantic robot that can transform into real sports car. Video
The Russian ruble crushed, smashed and struck to the ground
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family

The message is difficult to pass. The conscience is widespread controlled by the consensus industry, whose sole purpose is to strengthen the dominant order.

Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Columnists
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Africa
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Columnists
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula

It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of what Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in achieved last week in a new world order without the stain of US hegemony

Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Of Men and doormats
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Africa
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family

The message is difficult to pass. The conscience is widespread controlled by the consensus industry, whose sole purpose is to strengthen the dominant order.

Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Columnists
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Africa
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Contributor submission Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Of Men and doormats Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Why does Trump ignore Europe, but not Russia?
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Putin to sign new decree to spend ten trillion rubles on social needs
Large lake of boiling water found on Mars
Greenland to become 51st state of the United States
Artist who burnt Catholic church model in Russia puzzled by public reaction
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Ukraine wants to own the Crimean Bridge that Russia is building
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed