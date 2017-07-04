North Korean ICBMs to eradicate USA's nuclear war threat

AP photo

North Korea can strike any part of the plane with the help of intercontinental ballistic missiles. This will enable the DPRK to reliably protect peace in the region and in the whole world, Pyongyang said in an official statement.

The statement released by the North Korean authorities says that North Korea (the DPRK) is a nuclear power. Its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles are capable of striking any part of the world, and they can also eradicate a threat of nuclear war that comes from the United States of America, the statement said.

North Korea tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. According to Pyongyang officials, the test was a success. There ICBM was tested by order of the nation's leader, Kim Jong-un.

According to the South Korean military, the missile was allegedly launched from a military base in the province of Pyongan-Pukto. In 40 minutes, the missile flew for about 930 km before it fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan, which was confirmed by officials at the Japanese Defence Ministry.

Pravda.Ru

