Pravda.Ru

US aircraft carrier approaches Vietnam for the first time since 1975

World » Asia

On March 5, US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and two other warships of the US Navy entered the Vietnamese port of Danang.

This has become the first large-scale appearance of US Navy ships in the territorial waters of Vietnam since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

It was said that the military of the two countries intend to exchange technical experience. The visit of American seamen to Vietnam is connected with the military strengthening of the People's Republic of China in the South China Sea.

The war in Vietnam started in 1957 as partisan confrontation in the south of the country. Later on, the US and the USSR that supported South and North Vietnam respectively, became involved in the  conflict. The war ended on April 30, 1975 with the victory of North Vietnam.

Topics Vietnam US Navy aircraft carrier
