Pravda.ru

News » Asia

Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert

05.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert. 60171.jpeg
AP photo

The units of Russian aerospace forces in the Far East have been set on a hair-trigger alert after the launch of a North Korean ballistic missile. The DPRK launched a ballistic missile at dawn on Wednesday, April 5, RIA Novosti reports.

According to reports from Seoul, the missile flew for about 60 kilometres and fell into the Sea of Japan. South Korea has set its troops in full combat readiness, while Japan has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

"There is a threat to Russia's Far East indeed due to errors that may occur during launch. Russia must watch its airspace very attentively," the head of the Federation Council Committee on Defence and Security, Viktor Ozerov said.

Russian senators believe that the DPRK, by launching its missiles, forces the United States to conduct drills near North Korea's borders and deploy new air defence systems in the region. The United States and the DPRK have not agreed on ways to verify the list of Pyongyang's  nuclear programs, whereas Japan and South Korea have refused to fulfil their obligations on supplies of fuel for conventional power plants in North Korea in exchange for the agreement of the latter to abandon the nuclear program.

One should conduct a dialogue with North Korea, first deputy head of the International Committee of the Federation Council, Vladimir Jabarov believes.

"We need to negotiate with the DPRK, one can not drive North Korea into a corner. They provoke the North Koreans now by deploying the missile defence system in South Korea, and by carrying out joint manoeuvres near the borders of North Korea," Jabarov said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


North Korean missiles rattled Japan and South Korea
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
CIA engaged in St. Petersburg terror act?
A terror act has been carried out in the subway of St. Petersburg. At least 10 people have been reported dead. Christoph R. Hörstel, Government & Business Consultant, has commented Pravda.Ru on the...
Putin in the Arctic: Your turn, Mr. Trump
Putin in the Arctic: Your turn, Mr. Trump
The meeting in Arkhangelsk showed that Russia intends to control all security issues in its Arctic zone, which, by the way, may soon expand significantly - by 1.2 million square kilometers. Today...
Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear

Video

Society

Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear
Fearless man hugs and then rides brown bear
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Spanish restaurant refuses to serve 100 Russian women
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Ancient secret room found in Moscow center
Ancient secret room found in Moscow center
Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry
Russians own over 7 million units of weaponry
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears

Popular photos

World

Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea
Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Why is Rex Tillerson coming to Moscow?
Why is Rex Tillerson coming to Moscow?
Why NATO plays a game of Russian threat
Why NATO plays a game of Russian threat
World reacts to St. Petersburg metro bombings
World reacts to St. Petersburg metro bombings
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert
Russia sets Far Eastern aerospace forces on high alert

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service