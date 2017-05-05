Pravda.ru

News » Asia

Kim Jong-un orders elite military on border to ‘break hostile backbone’

05.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Kim Jong-un orders elite military on border to ‘break hostile backbone’. Kim Jong-un
AP Photo

The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered elite artillery unites of the army, which are deployed on small Chanjedo and Mudo islands in the Yellow Sea, not far from the disputed sea border with South Korea, to be ready to 'break the hostile backbone' on first demand.

The head of state has issued such instructions after a report on shift of 'puppet hostile forces of South Korea on the north-western islands', as well as their reinforcement, as the Korean Central News Agency reported.

He also called on the units which are on guard at the South-Western front, to maintain the highest combat readiness in order to break down the enemy.

As Pravda.Ru reported, in early May North Korea stated that it would build up forces of nuclear deterrence at highest possible speed because of growing pressure from the US, blackmailing and frightening policy regarding North Korea.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


North Korea aims missiles at US
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship
Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship
The "Admiral Makarov" frigate, which was built specifically for the Black Sea Fleet, has tested its performance in the Baltic Sea
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors
The multifunctional long-range radar surveillance aviation complex A-100 will be able to detect new classes of targets, including next-generation aircraft, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said...
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles

Video

Society

Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange Mortal Regiment in Kiev on May 9
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange 'Mortal Regiment' in Kiev on May 9
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home

Popular photos

World

Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
NATO weapons on the Russian border
NATO weapons on the Russian border
Italian Prime Minister secretly receives George Soros in Rome
Italian Prime Minister secretly receives George Soros in Rome
Trump becomes more prudent with Russia
Trump becomes more prudent with Russia
FBI chief names Russia greatest threat on Earth
FBI chief names Russia 'greatest threat on Earth'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service