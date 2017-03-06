Pravda.ru

News » Asia

A million dollars promised to those who flee from Kim Jong-un

06.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
A million dollars promised to those who flee from Kim Jong-un. Korea

The Yonhap agency has reported that government of South Korea has increased four times remuneration for the North Korean residents.

One billion won, that is 860,000 dollars will get those citizens who present some data on Kim Jong-un's ruling. It refers to people who flee from the country to South Korea. It is meant that the decision will allow to gain evidence which would increase security level of South Korea.

'One of the key reasons why North Koreans hesitate to desert is fear of earning a living after arrival to South Korea. The planned changes may ease such concerns,' a source of the agency revealed.

Also read: USA and South Korea deliberately work to make North Korean regime invincible

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Korean skirmish: Why Pyongyang shells, but not attacks?
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia unveils first full-size model of PAK DA strategic bomber
Russia's Tupolev design bureau has created a full-size model of the prospective aviation long-range aviation complex, known for the Russian initials as PAK DA
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons

Video

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport
WADA and McLaren cause damage to global sport

Popular photos

World

Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
US Senate admits Putin could take Russia from hell
US Senate admits Putin could take Russia from hell
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?
Trump ready to slaughter ‘sacred US cows’
Trump ready to slaughter ‘sacred US cows’

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service