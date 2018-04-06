World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
China is not afraid of USA's trade war, pledges rebuff

The Chinese government will take comprehensive countermeasures in response to the US trade policy, a message from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

"China will go to the end, it will not stop at any cost. We must rebuff, take new comprehensive countermeasures and firmly protect the interests of the motherland and the people," the statement from the ministry says. Representatives for the ministry also said that China would continue to remain an open country that will "protect the multilateral trading system and promote the liberalization and simplification of global trade and investment."

In addition, official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lu Kang, said that China did not want a trade war with the US, but added that the country was not afraid of it.

Washington intends to double the amount of Chinese imported goods taxed on the level of 25 percent. The list of goods includes cars, motorcycles, machines, medical and other equipment.

A new aggravation in the trade relations between Washington and Beijing started on March 22, when the administration of President Trump instructed US trade representative Robert Laitheiser to ensure the introduction of duties on imports of Chinese goods.

On March 2, the United States published the list of products from China subject to an additional duty of 25 percent.

In response, the State Council of the People's Republic of China published the list of 106 items of American production, for which the same duty of 25 percent is to be introduced. On Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China said that Beijing initiated an investigation  at the WTO into the actions that the USA single-handedly took against Chinese steel and aluminum products.

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

