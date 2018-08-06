World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Japan expresses protest after Russia deploys Su-35 fighters on Kuril Islands

World » Asia

Japan declared a protest to Russia after reports about the deployment of Russian Su-35C fighter jets on Itirup Island (Southern Kurils).


Su-35S: Super manoeuvrable fighter aircraft

According to Secretary-General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, Moscow's actions come contrary to the position of Japan and "are deeply regrettable."

Russia deployed Sukhoi Su-35C fighter jets at Yasny airport of Iturup Island of the Kuril ridge. Yet, the Japanese official said, Tokyo would continue its talks with Moscow regarding the affiliation of the Kuril Islands.

Tokyo disputes the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai. Japan hopes to solve the territorial problem by developing economic relations between the two countries, including through joint economic activities on the Southern Kurils.

Moscow believes that the Southern Kurils joined the USSR following the Second World War and Russia's sovereignty over them should not be questioned.

Topics Su-35 russia-japan kuril islands
