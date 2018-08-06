China conducted successful tests of the Xingkong-2 (Starry Sky-2) hypersonic aircraft, The China Daily wrote with reference to the Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics.
The aircraft was tested on the range ground in the north-west of China, but its exact location was not disclosed. The hypersonic flight of the vehicle lasted for 400 seconds. At an altitude of 30 kilometers, the Xingkong-2 conducted a series of maneuvers and landed in the specified area.
According to Chinese military experts, the high speed and unpredictability of the trajectory gives the vehicle an opportunity to deliver nuclear warheads and overcome all existent anti-missile defense systems.
It took Chinese scientists three years to develop the vehicle, representatives for the Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics said.
