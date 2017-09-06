Pravda.ru

News » Asia

Putin does not recognise North Korea's nuclear status

06.09.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Putin does not recognise North Korea's nuclear status. 61213.jpeg
Source: Kremlin.ru

Vladimir Putin urged the world community not to succumb to emotions when discussing the problem of North Korea.

Speech about the DPRK on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum, during the meeting with  South Korean leader Moon Jae-in. "One should not succumb to emotions and drive North Korea into a corner. Now is the time, when everyone needs to stay calm more than ever before and avoid taking steps that may escalate tensions," Putin said.

Russia and China have already prepared a "road map," which contains specific proposals to ease tensions in the region. Putin recommended everyone should "take a closer look at the initiative."

The Russian president also stressed that he did not recognise the nuclear status of the DPRK, because Pyongyang's missile program grossly violates the UN Security Council resolution, undermines the non-proliferation regime and threatens the security of Northeast Asia. Yet, Russia is ready for dialogue and cooperation with North Korea. For example, Russia considers tripartite projects with South Korea and the DPRK on the supply of Russian gas to Korea and the integration of power grids.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Ufologists find buildings on Mars
Ufologists find buildings on Mars
The video and photo materials taken by Curiosity Martian rover show rocky structures reminiscent of a city
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons
Israel does not take part in the sanctions pressure that the West has been putting on Russia. Accordingly, Russian counter-sanctions do not affect Israel either
Russia and China warn against 'chaos and war' on Korean Peninsula Russia and China warn against 'chaos and war' on Korean Peninsula

Video

Society

Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Robbie Williams suddenly cancels his shows in Russia
Robbie Williams suddenly cancels his shows in Russia
Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?
Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show s success
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show's success
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
America s Judases
America's Judases

Popular photos

World

Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons
Russia and China warn against chaos and war on Korean Peninsula
Russia and China warn against 'chaos and war' on Korean Peninsula
Xi Jinping: BRICS countries end domination of the West
Xi Jinping: BRICS countries end domination of the West
Israel and Kurdistan - what do they have in common?
Israel and Kurdistan - what do they have in common?
Americans want Trump to recognise George Soros terrorist
Americans want Trump to recognise George Soros terrorist
Holding nuclear pistol to US president’s head is not Russia’s ultimate goal
Holding nuclear pistol to US president’s head is not Russia’s ultimate goal

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service