Diplomats taken hostage in North Korea and Malaysia

Employees of the North Korean Embassy to Malaysia, which is situated in the capital city of KualaLumpur, have been banned to leave the country. It was reported by the Malaysian Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

According to the authorities, 'no one of the official representative or employees of the Embassy are allowed to leave the country'. The building has been sealed along with people inside.

Before that North Korea had forbidden the Malaysian citizens to leave the Republic. As the North Korean Foreign Ministry stated, this measure will be in effect until 'a right decision regarding incident in Malaysia is found', meaning killing of Kim Jong-nam.

The Malaysian PM claimed that his residents were taken hostage and called on North Korea to liberate them.

Malaysia also declared North Korea's Ambassador persona non grata in response and let him leave the country.

Pavel Lyadov, a Soviet and Russian Diplomat, Professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Specialist on State protocol, has told Pravda.Ru what may be triggered with this crisis.

The crisis may end with a breach of diplomatic relations. Because if they try to enter the Embassy, it will be a violation of the Vienna Convention.

The world has gone mad unfortunately. It has nothing to do with common terms of interstate relations.

There were such bans during war. Citizens of another country are just interned and then they may leave in exchange for country's own citizens. It's a common exercise. If bilateral relations are escalated further, a third country should be found which is to represent interests of the country.

In our case with Georgia it was Switzerland. When the WWII started, Sweden represented our interests, while Bulgaria represented those of Germany. And still there were agreements on exchange of citizens.

The situation is difficult. What about possible casus belli for Trump - an excuse for attack on Kim Jong-un from South Korea, I believe a phial with nonexistent substance is enough for casus belli. Here are the precedents. I mean Iraq.

