Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea

Russia and China prepare for joint naval exercises in the disputed South China Sea on September 11-19.

According to the Nezavisimaya Gazeta newspaper, the maneuvers will be held for the fifth time, but it will be the first time, when the navies of Russia and China will take part in the drills in the most conflict are of the Asia-Pacific region.

The maneuvers were the subject of unofficial talks at the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the naval drills in the South China Sea would not affect anyone's interests. The drills will be conducted to the benefit of both Russia's and China's security.

The US has accused China and Russia of the attempt to aggravate an already complicated state of affairs in the South China Sea. At the same time, the Pentagon has made no secret of the fact that US ships will patrol the waters of the South China Sea on a permanent basis. There are seven warships in the region - the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, two cruisers and four destroyers. The US nuclear submarine USS Mississippi, equipped with cruise missiles, also patrols the disputed waters.

