Pravda.ru

News » Asia

North Korea ready for physical action to respond to new UN sanctions

08.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
North Korea ready for physical action to respond to new UN sanctions. 60996.jpeg
Source: Defense.gov

Officials with the North Korean administration stated that the new UN resolution imposing new sanctions against the country was a "gangster-like action," the purpose of which is to undermine  sovereignty and the right of the DPRK to exist and develop.

The North Korean authorities warned that they were ready for "physical action" in response to the new economic restrictions. "It will be followed by material measures of justice of the army and people for their protection. They are supposed to realize that the DPRK will mercilessly take strategic steps, including physical actions, mobilizing all of its national power," the statement from the Korean Peace Committee in the Asia-Pacific region said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes that a sensible approach to the North Korean problem from all players, including the United States, South Korea and Japan will make it possible to find a solution that will suit all parties.

On Saturday, August 5, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution extending sanctions against Pyongyang. The document stipulates for a reduction in the annual foreign exchange earnings of the DPRK. The resolution also bans imports of iron, iron ore, lead, coal and seafood from North Korea. In addition, a strict limitation was imposed on the number of workers from the DPRK who come to work in UN member states. World leaders, including the USA, South Kore and China, have supported the move to tighten sanctions against the DPRK.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


North Korean missiles rattled Japan and South Korea
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

North Korea ready for physical action to respond to new UN sanctions
North Korea ready for physical action to respond to new UN sanctions
Officials with the North Korean administration stated that the new UN resolution imposing new sanctions against the country was a "gangster-like action"
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
The United States has declared a war of sanctions on Russia and continues putting trade pressure on China. It is not ruled out that the USA will restrict supplies of steel products from China. In...
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills

Video

Society

In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko s inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko's inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia
Man axes monument to Nicholas II in Siberia

Popular photos

World

North Korea ready for physical action to respond to new UN sanctions
North Korea ready for physical action to respond to new UN sanctions
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
Iraq stands on the brink another devastating war
North Korea to unveil powerful hydrogen bomb in six months
North Korea to unveil powerful hydrogen bomb in six months
China opens its first army base overseas
China opens its first army base overseas

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service