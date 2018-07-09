World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kim Jong-un's aircraft lands in Russia

Kim Jong-un's airplane supposedly landed in Russia's Vladivostok, South Korean Yonhap news agency reports with reference to Flightradar24 website.

The Chammae-1 aircraft arrived at the airport of Vladivostok on Monday morning, July 9, before the plane flew back to Pyongyang three hours later.

It remains unknown, though, whether Kim Jong-un was on board the aircraft. Nevertheless, the news about the arrival of his aircraft in Russia caused numerous speculations on the possible early visit of the DPRK leader to Russia.

The city of Vladivostok is expected to host the Eastern Economic Forum in September. In May of this year, Russian President Putin invited Kim Jong-un to visit Russia. However, Kim Jong-un has not given any official reaction to the invitation.

According to Yonhap, there is no guarantee that the DPRK leader was on board the plane that landed in Vladivostok. At the same time, as source told the agency that DPRK officials could be present on the aircraft. The officials supposedly arrived in Russia to have everything arranged for Kim Jong-un's participation in the Eastern Economic Forum in September. 

