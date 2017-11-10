World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Good news: Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam will not take place

World » Asia

The meeting of US and Russian presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Vietnam will not take place. Pravda.Ru requested an expert opinion on the subject from deputy dean of the Faculty of World Economy and Politics of the Higher School of Economics, Andrei Suzdaltsev.

Good news: Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam will not take place. 61556.jpeg

"One should take account of the political situation in the United States and the law against Russia. Even if the unimaginable could happen and Russia returned the Crimea to Ukraine, the USA would keep all sanctions against Russia in effect. Donald Trump could be a trend setter inside the United States, but he is a dwarf when it comes to foreign politics. He cannot be compared even to George W. Bush. He had to show others that he can make decisions. It was Donald Trump's initiative to meet Putin on the sidelines of the APEC Summit. He wanted to meet Putin to discuss Syria and North Korea, but he is unable to decide anything.

"What kind of a dialogue can Russia have with the Americans? A dialogue implies equal relationship. There is no dialogue between Russia and the USA, and the Americans do not fulfil agreements. The Americans dictate rather than negotiate: they tell Russia to give the Crimea to Ukraine.

"When speaking in Sochi, Putin voiced an agreement that the Americans did not fulfil: the 1971 treaty on missile defence. That is, there is nothing to agree upon. How can we help America with North Korea? This is their crisis. We asked them to stop defence drills in the region of the Korean Peninsula, but the Americans do not like it. Therefore, the fact that the meeting between Putin and Trump is not going to take place in Vietnam is good news. Russia has done everything it could do and there will be no other concessions made."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Putin Trump Vietnam
Topical Analytics
Asia
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die?
Anomalous phenomena
Relations between the United States and Turkey one year after Trump's victory
Asia
Putin and Trump to decide the fate of the world in Vietnam
Readers' top
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Another war brewing in the Persian Gulf
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam

Russian senators Franz Klintsevich and Viktor Bondarev put forward a suggestion to deploy Russian military bases within setting distance from the United States

Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Economics
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Asia
Another war brewing in the Persian Gulf
Anomalous phenomena
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Economics
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act

Russian military officials believe that their Indian partners committed an inadmissible action by allowing Americans on board Chakra nuclear submarine

Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
Real life stories
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
News from the Kremlin
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Columnists
Long live Great October Revolution!
News from the Kremlin
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam

Russian senators Franz Klintsevich and Viktor Bondarev put forward a suggestion to deploy Russian military bases within setting distance from the United States

Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Stalin's great-grandson: 'Napoleon and Stalin were two ideal figures in history of mankind'
Readers feedback
Stalin's great-grandson: 'Napoleon and Stalin were two ideal figures in history of mankind'
Real life stories
Former employees say what you should never order at restaurants
Real life stories
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
Lyuba Lulko Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die? Lyuba Lulko Costantino Ceoldo Relations between the United States and Turkey one year after Trump's victory Costantino Ceoldo Dmitriy Sudakov Putin and Trump to decide the fate of the world in Vietnam Dmitriy Sudakov
Comments
Another war brewing in the Persian Gulf
Winter Olympics 2018: Should Russia let the Olympic movement die?
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Putin and Trump to decide the fate of the world in Vietnam
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Russia in the process to return its army bases to Cuba and Vietnam
Indian Origin of Egyptian Civilization
Boriska: Martian boy on Earth is still mystery
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
Russian-Indian defence cooperation in danger after India commits inadmissible act
In North Korea, trees are dying and mutant children are born because of nuclear tests
Another war brewing in the Persian Gulf
Mystery of Bermuda Triangle unraveled in Australia
Apartment building collapses in Izhevsk
Apartment building collapses in Izhevsk
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed