Pravda.ru

News » Asia

North Korea warns of nuclear war

11.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
North Korea warns of nuclear war. 59579.jpeg

Deputy Permanent Representative of the DPRK to the UN John Kim Ryong stated at the meeting of the UN Security Council that a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula may begin any moment.

According to the official, the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains "extremely tense." John Kim Ryong said that a nuclear conflict could begin because of military maneuvers that the US conducted with its allies "to strangle the DPRK by means of unprecedented political, military, economic isolation and pressure."

The diplomat reminded that the United States deployed the THAAD missile defense system in the region after North Korea conducted a nuclear test. North Korea has repeatedly asked the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting because of the military maneuvers conducted by the USA and South Korea. Yet, the meeting had never taken place, and Pyongyang had to start developing nuclear weapons.

Earlier, South Korea rejected the proposal from the United States and Japan about trilateral joint military exercises against DPRK. Seoul claimed that the time for such exercises has not come.

Yonhap news agency reported that US special forces and armed forces of South Korea were  planning to form a special unit to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un should hostilities on the peninsula erupt.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


North Korea threatens USA with 'unique' war
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Washington Post calls to topple Trump before inauguration
Washington Post calls to topple Trump before inauguration
Less than in 10 days, on 20 January, duties of the US President will be taken by the Republican Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Washington Post newspaper has directly and overtly called on the government...
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey may revise the question about the deployment of the airbase of the US-led international coalition in Incirlik
New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching

Video

Society

Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
How Truth Gets Lost
How Truth Gets Lost
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?

Popular photos

World

US boasts of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
US 'boasts' of secret operations against Russia in response to cyber attacks
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
US Senators threaten to isolate Russia like North Korea
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
Trump plays Battleship to become master of all oceans
Christmas tale from CIA, NSA and FBI: Elusive Russian hacker is Putin
Christmas tale from CIA, NSA and FBI: Elusive 'Russian hacker' is Putin
Official: Russia has one of five world s most powerful cyber armies
Official: Russia has one of five world's most powerful cyber armies
The tombstone of Barack Obama s presidency
The tombstone of Barack Obama's presidency

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service